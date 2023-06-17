Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the mound, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.348) this season, fueled by 66 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 154th in slugging.

Smith enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 66.2% of his 65 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.2%.

In 26 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .276 AVG .271 .338 OBP .358 .317 SLG .347 3 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 24/10 K/BB 18/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings