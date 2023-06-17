Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .276.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (22 of 61), with more than one RBI six times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .263 AVG .289 .294 OBP .328 .373 SLG .397 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 12/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings