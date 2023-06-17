Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on June 17 at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while hitting .276.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 118th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (22 of 61), with more than one RBI six times (9.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.263
|AVG
|.289
|.294
|OBP
|.328
|.373
|SLG
|.397
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|17
|12/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.10 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
