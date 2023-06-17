Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (39-31) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-41) at Nationals Park on Saturday, June 17, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Braxton Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.10 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

The Marlins have won 18, or 66.7%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 14 of 36 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210)

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

