The Miami Marlins (39-31) play the Washington Nationals (27-41) on Saturday at Nationals Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (2-2) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (2-2, 4.10 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, June 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.10, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.

Irvin enters the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven outings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (2-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.10 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .266.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Garrett has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.