Following the first round of the U.S. Open, Tony Finau is currently 14th with a score of -2.

Tony Finau at the U.S. Open

Tony Finau Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Finau has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Finau has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Finau has finished atop the leaderboard once.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Finau has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 17 -9 266 4 22 5 9 $10M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

In Finau's past eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 10th.

Finau made the cut in four of his past eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Finau played this event was in 2023, and he finished 14th.

The Los Angeles Country Club measures 7,423 yards for this tournament, 316 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,107).

The Los Angeles Country Club checks in at 7,423 yards, 74 yards longer than the average course Finau has played in the past year (7,349 yards).

Finau's Last Time Out

Finau was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge placed him in the 56th percentile.

Finau was better than only 2% of the golfers at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Finau shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Finau recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Finau had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.7 on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In that last competition, Finau carded a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Finau finished the Charles Schwab Challenge without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Finau had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

+3300

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.

All statistics in this article reflect Finau's performance prior to the 2023 U.S. Open.