On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.108 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .215.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.5%).

In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has had an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 21 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .229 AVG .200 .276 OBP .241 .376 SLG .355 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 20 24/4 K/BB 30/4 4 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings