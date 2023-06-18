C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Marlins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.108 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Read More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .215.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.5%).
- In 9.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has had an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 21 games this season (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.200
|.276
|OBP
|.241
|.376
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|20
|24/4
|K/BB
|30/4
|4
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.17 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.275 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
