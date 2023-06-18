How to Watch College Baseball World Series Streaming Live - Sunday, June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch or live stream college baseball on Sunday, June 18? We've got you covered. For a full list of NCAA baseball games that are airing on Fubo, see the article below.
College Baseball Games Streaming Live Today
Watch TCU vs Virginia Baseball
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Watch Florida vs Oral Roberts Baseball
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Every team's path to the College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, May 29 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from June 2-5, followed by Super Regionals from June 9-12, and concludes with the College World Series from June 16-26, taking place at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
