Keibert Ruiz -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .239 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 32 of 56 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (37.5%), Ruiz has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .235 AVG .243 .283 OBP .320 .347 SLG .426 7 XBH 9 2 HR 6 11 RBI 17 9/4 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0

