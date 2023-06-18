Luis Garcia -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 38th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

In 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 22 games this season (35.5%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 23 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .270 AVG .289 .300 OBP .328 .393 SLG .397 7 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 13/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings