On Sunday, June 18 at 1:35 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (40-31) visit the Washington Nationals (27-42) at Nationals Park. Jesus Luzardo will get the call for the Marlins, while Patrick Corbin will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (5-5, 4.17 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-7, 4.81 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 19 (67.9%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 9-1 record (winning 90% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins played four of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 24 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 14-23 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

