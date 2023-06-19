C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
C.J. Abrams -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on June 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .215.
- In 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (14.5%).
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Abrams has an RBI in 18 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 62 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.200
|.276
|OBP
|.241
|.376
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|20
|24/4
|K/BB
|30/4
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.64 ERA ranks 59th, 1.588 WHIP ranks 65th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
