The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is hitting .273 with four doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Dickerson has driven in a run in eight games this season (34.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .200 AVG .317 .222 OBP .378 .240 SLG .537 1 XBH 5 0 HR 2 2 RBI 9 7/1 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

