Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Dominic Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 75 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on June 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .265.
- Smith has had a hit in 43 of 67 games this season (64.2%), including multiple hits 21 times (31.3%).
- He has homered in two of 67 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 26 of 67 games (38.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.271
|.319
|OBP
|.358
|.298
|SLG
|.347
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|24/10
|K/BB
|18/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-5 with a 4.64 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2).
