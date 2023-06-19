On Monday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .256 with 21 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 39 of 66 games this year (59.1%), including 18 multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.8% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (27 of 66), with two or more runs five times (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .262 AVG .250 .342 OBP .328 .462 SLG .442 19 XBH 12 3 HR 5 12 RBI 18 29/12 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings