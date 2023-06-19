On Monday, Luis Garcia (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a walk and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .279 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 112th and he is 115th in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316.

In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (34.9%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .270 AVG .289 .299 OBP .328 .389 SLG .397 7 XBH 9 3 HR 2 12 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings