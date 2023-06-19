On Monday, June 19 at 4:05 PM ET, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (27-43) in the series opener at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are +130 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-155). The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (3-5, 4.64 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (4-5, 3.19 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 39 times and won 15, or 38.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 9-12 record (winning 42.9% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 1-4 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 37.5%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Nationals have won 16 of 40 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+160) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

