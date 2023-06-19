Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Victor Robles (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Robles? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Robles has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
- He has not homered in his 33 games this year.
- Robles has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.309
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.385
|.345
|SLG
|.364
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|10/4
|3
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.64), 65th in WHIP (1.588), and 30th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.