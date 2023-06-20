C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (14.3%).
- In 22 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.292
|OBP
|.241
|.384
|SLG
|.355
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|20
|24/5
|K/BB
|30/4
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 35th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th.
