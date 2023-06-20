C.J. Abrams -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and nine walks.

Abrams has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In six games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Abrams has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (28.6%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (14.3%).

In 22 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .241 AVG .200 .292 OBP .241 .384 SLG .355 10 XBH 9 3 HR 3 11 RBI 20 24/5 K/BB 30/4 5 SB 2

