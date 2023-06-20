The St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) and the Washington Nationals (27-44) will square off on Tuesday, June 20 at Nationals Park, with Jordan Montgomery getting the ball for the Cardinals and MacKenzie Gore taking the hill for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +125 moneyline odds. The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (3-7, 3.91 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-5, 3.74 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Nationals' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to take down the Cardinals with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jeimer Candelario get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 40 times and won 16, or 40%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a 10-13 record (winning 43.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 60% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 2-4 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 24, or 36.9%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 18 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.