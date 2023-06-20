Riley Adams -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Riley Adams At The Plate

Adams is hitting .271 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .355 AVG .118 .429 OBP .211 .613 SLG .294 5 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 13/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings