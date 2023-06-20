Riley Adams -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Riley Adams At The Plate

  • Adams is hitting .271 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), Adams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Adams has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
.355 AVG .118
.429 OBP .211
.613 SLG .294
5 XBH 1
1 HR 1
3 RBI 3
13/4 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Montgomery (3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 35th, 1.340 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
