Stone Garrett -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 88 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Stone Garrett At The Plate

Garrett is hitting .246 with five doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Garrett has had a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple hits eight times (20.5%).

He has homered in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garrett has an RBI in seven of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (35.9%), including four games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .177 AVG .317 .246 OBP .349 .242 SLG .483 2 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 24/3 0 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings