Victor Robles -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Robles will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.

In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Robles has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this season, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 34 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .305 AVG .273 .379 OBP .385 .356 SLG .364 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 8/7 K/BB 10/4 3 SB 5

Cardinals Pitching Rankings