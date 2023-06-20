Victor Robles Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Victor Robles -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Victor Robles At The Plate
- Robles is hitting .291 with five doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- Robles will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.
- In 20 of 34 games this year (58.8%) Robles has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In seven games this season, Robles has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 34 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.305
|AVG
|.273
|.379
|OBP
|.385
|.356
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|8/7
|K/BB
|10/4
|3
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.45 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.91), 50th in WHIP (1.340), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
