Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .280 with nine doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Garcia is batting .350 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).
- He has homered in five games this year (7.7%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has an RBI in 23 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.289
|.296
|OBP
|.328
|.398
|SLG
|.397
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (4-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.36 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.36), 53rd in WHIP (1.362), and 59th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
