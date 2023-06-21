Nationals vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (27-45) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (31-43) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Nationals, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-4) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (3-4) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Nationals 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (36.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 14 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (299 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.74) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Trevor Williams vs Sandy Alcantara
|June 17
|Marlins
|L 5-2
|Jake Irvin vs Braxton Garrett
|June 18
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Jesús Luzardo
|June 19
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 20
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 21
|Cardinals
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|June 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Joe Musgrove
|June 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Michael Wacha
|June 25
|@ Padres
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Seth Lugo
|June 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Castillo
