At +8000, the Carolina Panthers are No. 27 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina went 8-8-0 ATS last season.

Panthers games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

While Carolina ranked 22nd in total defense with 349.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (306.2 yards per game).

The Panthers went 5-4 at home last year, but they won only twice on the road.

As favorites, Carolina failed to win even once last season (0-4), and as an underdog posted a record of 6-6.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

Miles Sanders ran for 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 17 games last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Vikings.

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

On defense last year, Frankie Luvu helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3300 4 October 1 Vikings - +5000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1400 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +10000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +10000

Odds are current as of June 21 at 5:18 AM ET.