Katerina Siniakova 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers Odds
The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers is nearing its close in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, as Katerina Siniakova competes in a quarterfinal versus Liudmila Samsonova. Siniakova is +1800 to win at TC Bad Homburg.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Siniakova at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Siniakova's Next Match
After beating Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4, Siniakova will face Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 PM ET.
Katerina Siniakova Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +6600
- Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers odds to win: +1800
Want to bet on Siniakova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Siniakova Stats
- In the Round of 16, Siniakova was victorious 6-2, 6-4 versus Rodina on Wednesday.
- Through 16 tournaments over the past year, Siniakova is 14-16 and has yet to win a title.
- In one tournaments on grass over the past year, Siniakova has gone 0-1.
- Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Siniakova has played 21.3 games per match. She won 50.8% of them.
- On grass, Siniakova has played one match over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.0 games per match while winning 36.8% of games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Siniakova has won 61.2% of her games on serve, and 39.4% on return.
- Over the past year, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Siniakova has won 77.8% of her games on serve and 0.0% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.