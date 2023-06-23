2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Lee-Anne Pace is the current leader (+30000) at the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship after one round of play.
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Baltusrol GC
- Location: Springfield, New Jersey
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,621 yards
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Best Odds to Win
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 33rd (+1)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|72
|+1
|5
|4
|33rd
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 1:22 PM ET
- Current Rank: 86th (+4)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Thitikul Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|75
|+4
|2
|6
|86th
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
- Current Rank: 106th (+5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|76
|+5
|3
|4
|106th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 8:39 AM ET
- Current Rank: 106th (+5)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|76
|+5
|1
|6
|106th
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 2:06 PM ET
- Current Rank: 12th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|12th
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Leona Maguire
|6th (-2)
|+2000
|Hye-jin Choi
|17th (E)
|+2200
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|106th (+5)
|+2500
|Danielle Kang
|86th (+4)
|+2500
|Minjee Lee
|33rd (+1)
|+2500
|Xiyu Lin
|2nd (-4)
|+2500
|Lilia Vu
|33rd (+1)
|+2800
|Lydia Ko
|61st (+3)
|+2800
|Ayaka Furue
|6th (-2)
|+3000
|Ashleigh Buhai
|44th (+2)
|+3000
