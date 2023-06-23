Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .279 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.
- In 43 of 67 games this year (64.2%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (34.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (34.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (25 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.270
|AVG
|.289
|.293
|OBP
|.328
|.404
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|19/8
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
