Joe Musgrove is set to start for the San Diego Padres on Friday against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 57 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 305 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.468 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (4-8) will make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Marlins L 4-2 Home Patrick Corbin Jesús Luzardo 6/19/2023 Cardinals L 8-6 Home Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 6/20/2023 Cardinals L 9-3 Home MacKenzie Gore Jordan Montgomery 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres - Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres - Away Josiah Gray Michael Wacha 6/25/2023 Padres - Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert

