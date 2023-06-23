How to Watch the Nationals vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Joe Musgrove is set to start for the San Diego Padres on Friday against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Nationals Player Props
|Padres vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Nationals Prediction
|Padres vs Nationals Odds
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 57 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 305 (4.1 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 6.9 times per game on average.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.468 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (4-8) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/19/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-6
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|6/20/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-3
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/21/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Miles Mikolas
|6/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Tommy Henry
|6/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Joe Musgrove
|6/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Michael Wacha
|6/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Seth Lugo
|6/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Castillo
|6/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Bryan Woo
|6/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Logan Gilbert
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.