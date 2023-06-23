The San Diego Padres (36-39) will lean on Juan Soto when they host Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (28-46) at PETCO Park on Friday, June 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Padres (-275). San Diego (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove - SD (5-2, 4.22 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (4-8, 4.89 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 27, or 52.9%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (36.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

