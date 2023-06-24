Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-33) against the Houston Astros (41-35) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 24.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 17 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 396.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).

Astros Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Astros were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (338 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.50.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 17 Giants L 15-0 Bobby Miller vs Alex Wood June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels W 2-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels W 2-0 Brusdar Graterol vs - June 23 Astros W 3-2 Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France June 24 Astros - Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies - TBA vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals - Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles

Astros Schedule