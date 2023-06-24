Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (batting .268 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and three RBI), battle the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- In 55.7% of his 61 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this season (21 of 61), with more than one RBI five times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 61 games (27.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.246
|AVG
|.235
|.287
|OBP
|.311
|.360
|SLG
|.412
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|17
|13/4
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.