The Washington Nationals, with an offense led in part by Luis Garcia (0-for-4 last time out), battle the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .274 with 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.

In 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (33.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .270 AVG .280 .293 OBP .319 .404 SLG .384 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 17 14/6 K/BB 19/8 3 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings