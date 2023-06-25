On Sunday, Corey Dickerson (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Corey Dickerson At The Plate

Dickerson is batting .266 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 66.7% of his games this season (18 of 27), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 27 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Dickerson has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .188 AVG .319 .206 OBP .373 .219 SLG .532 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 4 RBI 9 8/1 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings