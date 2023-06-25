The Chicago Cubs (37-38) aim to add on to their four-game winning streak when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET, at London Stadium.

The probable starters are Marcus Stroman (9-4) for the Cubs and Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs' Stroman (9-4) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.28 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Stroman has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Marcus Stroman vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals are batting .249 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .423 (ninth in the league) with 105 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cardinals to go 4-for-22 with a double and two RBI in six innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-2) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.12 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 6.12 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing batters.

Liberatore is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Liberatore has three starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.