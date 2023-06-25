Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeimer Candelario (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has an RBI in 19 of 72 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.255
|AVG
|.254
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.441
|SLG
|.468
|20
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|19
|31/13
|K/BB
|28/13
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .269 batting average against him.
