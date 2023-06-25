Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .291 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in 51 of 71 games this year (71.8%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.290
|AVG
|.291
|.323
|OBP
|.340
|.361
|SLG
|.396
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|22/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to his opponents.
