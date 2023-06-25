Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 87 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .507. All three of those stats lead Washington hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 13th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has an RBI in 27 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.311
|AVG
|.280
|.350
|OBP
|.335
|.570
|SLG
|.441
|22
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|13
|33/8
|K/BB
|48/10
|6
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.