Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Padres - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Garcia -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on June 25 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Padres Player Props
|Nationals vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Nationals vs Padres
|Nationals vs Padres Odds
|Nationals vs Padres Prediction
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .271.
- In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (36.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.270
|AVG
|.273
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.404
|SLG
|.375
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|17
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/9
|3
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (3-3) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .269 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.