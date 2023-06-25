Check out the injury report for the Washington Mystics (8-4), which currently has just one player listed on it, as the Mystics ready for their matchup with the New York Liberty (8-3) at Barclays Center on Sunday, June 25 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Mystics' last outing on Thursday ended in an 80-59 victory against the Sky.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee 2.4 2.7 0.9

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 1.3 0.3 0.6

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne is posting a team-high 18.4 points per game. And she is delivering 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 47.7% of her shots from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.3 triples per game.

Shakira Austin is the Mystics' top rebounder (8 per game), and she averages 11.8 points and 1 assists. Her rebounding average ranks her ninth in the WNBA.

Brittney Sykes is putting up 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, making 37.1% of her shots from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Natasha Cloud tops the Mystics in assists (5.5 per game), and produces 10.2 points and 3.2 rebounds. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mystics receive 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Ariel Atkins.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -7.5 161.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.