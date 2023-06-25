Sunday's contest at PETCO Park has the San Diego Padres (37-40) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (29-47) at 4:10 PM (on June 25). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Padres, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (3-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (3-6, 4.02 ERA).

Nationals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Nationals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

The Nationals have come away with 26 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 8-12 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (310 total), Washington is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.68 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule