On Sunday, June 25 at 4:10 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (37-40) host the Washington Nationals (29-47) at PETCO Park. Seth Lugo will get the call for the Padres, while MacKenzie Gore will take the hill for the Nationals.

The Nationals are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Padres (-200). An 8-run total has been listed in the game.

Nationals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (3-6, 4.02 ERA)

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Nationals' game versus the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Nationals (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Nationals to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Nationals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 53 times and won 28, or 52.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 8-4 (66.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Padres have a 4-5 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 26, or 37.1%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Nationals vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 26th 4th

