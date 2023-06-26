Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Mariners - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Dickerson -- hitting .290 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .272 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 67.9% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 10.7% of those games.
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Dickerson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|.188
|AVG
|.327
|.206
|OBP
|.377
|.219
|SLG
|.551
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|8/1
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Castillo (4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
