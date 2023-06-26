Nationals vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 26
Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (37-39) and Washington Nationals (30-47) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 26.
The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-6) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (4-4).
Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Nationals have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (38%) in those contests.
- This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (318 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 21
|Cardinals
|W 3-0
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|June 22
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 23
|@ Padres
|L 13-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Joe Musgrove
|June 24
|@ Padres
|W 2-0
|Josiah Gray vs Matt Waldron
|June 25
|@ Padres
|W 8-3
|MacKenzie Gore vs Seth Lugo
|June 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Castillo
|June 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Bryan Woo
|June 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Logan Gilbert
|June 30
|@ Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 1
|@ Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Zack Wheeler
|July 2
|@ Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
