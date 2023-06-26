Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (37-39) and Washington Nationals (30-47) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 26.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (4-6) against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (4-4).

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (38%) in those contests.

This year, Washington has won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (318 total), Washington is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule