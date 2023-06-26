The Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals square off on Monday at 9:40 PM ET. Teoscar Hernandez and Jeimer Candelario have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The favored Mariners have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +200. The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Nationals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -250 +200 8 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 27, or 38%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has won two of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 76 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 17-20 16-20 14-26 22-25 8-21

