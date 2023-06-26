Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 61 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Washington has scored 318 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 6.9 times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.473 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (4-4) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 6/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/23/2023 Padres L 13-3 Away Patrick Corbin Joe Musgrove 6/24/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Josiah Gray Matt Waldron 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners - Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners - Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners - Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez

