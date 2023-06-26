Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Mariners on June 26, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ty France, Lane Thomas and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Monday at T-Mobile Park.
Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has recorded 88 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.344/.503 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 36 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .261/.338/.471 so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 25
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has seven quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
- The 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|May. 27
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|2
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
France Stats
- France has 81 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .276/.346/.418 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.
- He has a .240/.301/.419 slash line on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
