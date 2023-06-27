The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams has 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 42 of 70 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (18.6%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Abrams has an RBI in 20 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-run games (4.3%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .254 AVG .216 .300 OBP .258 .418 SLG .368 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 12 RBI 21 27/5 K/BB 34/4 5 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings