Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (38-39) and Washington Nationals (30-48) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on June 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Bryan Woo (1-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (1-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Nationals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Nationals have won in 27, or 37.5%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Washington has come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (322 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule