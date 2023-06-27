Jake Irvin will start for the Washington Nationals looking to take down J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 8 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have not covered the spread in any of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 27, or 37.5%, of the 72 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 5-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 36 of its 77 games with a total this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-27 17-21 16-20 14-27 22-26 8-21

